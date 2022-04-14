Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.86.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

