Scotiabank Begins Coverage on CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$3.30 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.37.

Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.45. 371,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,991. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.18.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$317.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.3186026 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at C$3,302,887.58. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,121,727.86. Insiders have sold 130,258 shares of company stock valued at $313,682 in the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

