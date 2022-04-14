Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) Short Interest Up 140.0% in March

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:CTON opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Second Street Capital has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
About Second Street Capital
