Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the March 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Secoo stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 274,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,813. Secoo has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Get Secoo alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Secoo by 37.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Secoo during the first quarter worth about $2,905,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.