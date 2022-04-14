Secret (SCRT) Achieves Market Cap of $803.08 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Secret has a market capitalization of $803.08 million and $22.72 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $4.92 or 0.00012357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00257113 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000857 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00664937 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.