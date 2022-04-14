Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from alternative investments in other investments portfolio. It estimates investment income of $200 million from alternative investments in 2022. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in growth. It boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholder value. Shares of Selective Insurance have undeperformed the industry in the past year. However, its exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. For 2022 it estimates combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses, of 91%. Escalating expenses put pressure on operating margin expansion.”

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,666,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 219,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 886,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,671,000 after acquiring an additional 143,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

