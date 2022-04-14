Semux Achieves Market Cap of $10,428.23 (SEM)

Semux (SEM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $10,428.23 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00210445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007860 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005627 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005242 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000844 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002348 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.