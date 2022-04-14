Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIHS opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

