Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 625.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,685 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of Sensata Technologies worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 280,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ST traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $48.15. 917,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

