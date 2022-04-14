Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.04 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.04 million and $3.34 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00053237 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005347 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

