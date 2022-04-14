SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Director Mark S. Peek Purchases 30,000 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) Director Mark S. Peek bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,672. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

