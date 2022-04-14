Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $6.58

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.18. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 17,917 shares changing hands.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $564.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

