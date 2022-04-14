Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 126.9% in March

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of SHPMF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

