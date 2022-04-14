Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Cut to Hold at National Bankshares

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.25.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 285,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.58. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$33.93 and a 12 month high of C$39.49. The company has a market cap of C$19.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

