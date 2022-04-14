Sherritt International (TSE:S) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$1.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.45.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

TSE:S opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$36.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sherritt International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.