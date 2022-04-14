Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $76.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.36.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
FOUR traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $60.74. 10,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,871. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $103.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.
In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $8,841,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
