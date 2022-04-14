Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCVL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.20. 178,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,216. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 593.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.