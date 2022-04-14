Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €161.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($175.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.40 ($164.57).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €77.64 ($84.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.40 ($71.09) and a fifty-two week high of €205.40 ($223.26). The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.82.

About Shop Apotheke Europe (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

