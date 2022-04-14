Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Expands By 1,107.1%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 1,107.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. CSS LLC IL owned 0.08% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

