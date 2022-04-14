Short Interest in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Increases By 466.7%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

NIE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 49,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $32.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.