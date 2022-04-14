Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Declines By 92.8%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CJJD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 145,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,638. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

