Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Declines By 83.2%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.26.

About China Mengniu Dairy (Get Rating)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

