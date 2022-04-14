Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Declines By 83.2%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.26.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.