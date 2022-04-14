Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rises By 797.5%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,400 shares, an increase of 797.5% from the March 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.9 days.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDRVF. BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.54) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.54) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

