Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Rises By 564.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 564.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,027. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $35.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $366,000.

