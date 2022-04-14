Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Rises By 564.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 564.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,027. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $35.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
