Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Drops By 61.8%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FORW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 854,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,276. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Forwardly (Get Rating)
