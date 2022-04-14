Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Drops By 61.8%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FORW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 854,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,276. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

