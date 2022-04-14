Short Interest in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Declines By 98.5%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GSEVU stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSEVU. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 102.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Context Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.