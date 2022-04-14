Short Interest in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Expands By 130.8%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 200.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 105,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,405. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

