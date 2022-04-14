Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Declines By 97.2%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HOYA stock opened at $103.82 on Thursday. HOYA has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, research analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

