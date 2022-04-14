Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Decreases By 60.0%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 909,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 908,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICL. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

ICL Group stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. 2,381,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

