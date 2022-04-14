Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Decreases By 91.3%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

