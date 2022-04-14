Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Drops By 96.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 823,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.
NASDAQ PSCE traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 284,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,618. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
