Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Drops By 96.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 823,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCE traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 284,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,618. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.