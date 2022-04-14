Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Drops By 93.2%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 195,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,871. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGF. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

