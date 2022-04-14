Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Expands By 539.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 539.6% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 89,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

