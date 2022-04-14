Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Increases By 780.3%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 780.3% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LMACA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

