Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Decreases By 67.3%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the March 15th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
PENMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 731,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,640. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.
