Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Grows By 493.3%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 493.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAQC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,127. Provident Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $246.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.36.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

