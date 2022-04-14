Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Drops By 79.8%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the March 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QH shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:QH traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 46,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.23. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

