Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Decreases By 85.4%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RANJY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Randstad alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9849 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Randstad (Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.