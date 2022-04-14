Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Drops By 94.5%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($163.04) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Safran stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 225,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,005. Safran has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

