Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Decreases By 78.9%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SRSA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 173,894 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,790,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 206,179 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

