Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declines By 77.2%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,337.13. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 611,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2,339.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 40,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,561. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

