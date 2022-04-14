Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Drops By 82.4%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SEHCF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 17,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,733. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused skincare products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and CBD and hemp infused botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers.

