Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Drops By 82.4%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SEHCF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 17,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,733. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
