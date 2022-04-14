Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Rises By 750.0%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Taiwan Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.