Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declines By 59.5%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 58,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,892. Umicore has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40.

Get Umicore alerts:

UMICY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Umicore from €44.00 ($47.83) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Umicore has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.