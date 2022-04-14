Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 245,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,853. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($153.26) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($163.04) to €175.00 ($190.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($24.57) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

