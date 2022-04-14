Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of SRRA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Sierra Oncology news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

