Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRRA. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $54.75 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

In related news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

