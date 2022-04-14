Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 835 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

NYSE ECL opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.