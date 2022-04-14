Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,503 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 230,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 271.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period.

BATS IDV opened at $31.63 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

