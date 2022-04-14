Sigma Planning Corp Buys 497 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.